95 percent network restored says Vodafone Fiji

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 6, 2021 5:41 am

Vodafone Fiji has restored 95 percent of its network in the cyclone affected areas.

Chief Executive, Pradeep Lal says their network restoration teams have been on the ground for the last three weeks, working tirelessly to restore connectivity in TC Yasa affected areas.

Lal says there a few remaining base stations which have sustained severe infrastructural damage.

“ Two of the sites the towers fell and it will take about three months before we are able to put the towers back but then good news is there is neighboring sites which is able to provide connectivity to those areas.”

He says with power supply still a challenge in many areas, Vodafone has shipped across generators from Viti Levu to power up the base stations in the North.

This is to ensure network connectivity and communication required to coordinate relief and rebuilding efforts is made possible.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Fiji also provided $300,000 to repair and rebuild schools in the Northern division.

He says the damage to school infrastructure is of immediate concern as thousands of students prepare for a new academic year.

Schools open on the 18th for teachers and 19th for students.

 

 

 

