94 WAF assets without lease agreements

The Water Authority of Fiji is facing a major issue as 94 of its assets are still without finalized lease agreements.

This legal gap is now at the center of WAF’s push to clean up asset ownership and management.

Acting Chief Executive Seru Soderberg highlighted this issue while responding to questions on WAF’s audited reports from 2018 to 2023 to the Public Accounts Committee.

“We undertook joint inspection with the Director Lands for 20 WAF assets in mid-2024 with joint pending inspections for eight sites in the Central Division and two sites in the Northern Division.”



[Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Soderberg states that WAF has asked the Director of Lands to allow direct transfers for some of these sites, aiming to skip lengthy legal conveyance processes.

WAF says resolving these lease issues is a priority and as inspections continue and coordination improves, the goal is to lock in ownership, fix the past, and strengthen water service systems for the future.

