Nine women honoured by microfinance network

Nine local female micro-entrepreneurs were recognized for their achievements under the South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) network of microfinance.

The award winners were part of the program which serves six branch offices located in 425 servicing centres around Fiji.

SPBD provides these women with access to the financing they need, to begin their small businesses in rural areas.

They were honoured for their journey towards business independence and economic empowerment.

Former Managing Director at Price Water House Coopers Jenny Seeto while congratulating the winners said it is a difficult task to juggle family and business, but the awardees have defied all odds.

“I congratulate those ladies who have continued to contribute towards their savings during this pandemic I’m sure that you have been innovative while times were difficult”

The SPBD which was founded in Samoa in 2000 now operates in Tonga, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji encouraging and supporting women micro-entrepreneurs.