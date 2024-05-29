$8m for Phase 2 of Govind Park project

The phase two of the Govind Park redevelopment project will cost just over eight million dollars.

Structural Engineer Ravinesh Singh says they aim to transform the stadium into a state-of-the-art facility, enhancing its seating capacity to approximately 9,600.

Singh says the redevelopment is slated for completion next year, funded by the Government.

He says they are optimistic that the project will be completed within the projected time frame.

According to Singh, they had to brainstorm a lot of ideas before coming to this point.

“Not just consulting this, we also learned much more about the types of grass, the way of drainage, everything that is to make a stadium, make a ground usable. We had to go through, review a lot of literature to point and identify each and every problems and how we can overcome those problems.”

Western Builders Limited and Heritage Fiji have been awarded the contract for this project after the Tender Evaluation Committee’s decision.

The lead consultancy for the project, Permal Consultants Limited, will be monitoring the construction, ensuring it sticks to within the period.