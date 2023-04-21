75 percent of people living in poverty are i-Taukei: Koroi

[File Photo]

Seventy-five percent of Fiji’s population living in poverty are i-Taukei.

This was revealed by Jaoji Koroi the representative of Thematic Area Nine on Indigenous Participation in development during the National Economic Summit today who says that urban drift continues to be an issue which creates more issues including squatter dwellings and inadequate infrastructure to name a few.

Koroi says 45 percent of Fiji’s population dwell in rural settings and there is a need for an inclusive approach with resources owners to unlock potentials that can benefit the economy.

“Cabinet has endorsed Fiji’s support of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) which underline the various issues that were discussed in this thematic area. This includes the review of i-Taukei legislation, all relevant legislations be aligned to UNDRIP and the strengthening of all i-Taukei Institutions.”

Koroi says the team also discussed the empowerment of i-Taukei communities to actively participate in the development of their resources.

“The Development of their resources through but not limited to appropriate tax incentives/guarantee, joint ventures, fair valuation of resources, provisions of climate resilient infrastructure to facilitate access and enhancement of cultural heritage.”

Some of the key challenges faced by i-Taukei businesses include the burden of increasing costs of living, logistics and transportations, accessibility, lack of experience, knowledge and understanding of relevant laws.