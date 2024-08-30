$745m opportunity for North mahogany stations

An estimated $745 million in revenue could be generated from six mahogany stations in Vanua Levu upon harvesting and selling the logs at the current average price of $298 per cubic meter.

This has been highlighted by the Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima while officiating at the Vanua Levu Mahogany Landowner’s consultation in Labasa.

Rainima says that while most mahogany plantations in the North are due for harvesting, the government and Fiji Hardwood Corporation are consulting landowners on the importance of making profit and business mindset.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it is important to achieve a sustainable future considering the expenses on logging and transportation.

“I am confident that through our collective efforts and partnerships, we can create a more sustainable and prosperous future for our landowners and communities. Let us continue to work together to harness the potential of our natural resources, protect our environment, and build a brighter future for all.”

The Dreketi mahogany station will soon start with its harvesting, and plans are already in place to have its own sawmill that is owned by the cooperative, which consists of 12 mataqali.

The six mahogany stations in the north include Navonu, Saqani, Seaqaqa, Dreketi, Korotari, and Wainunu Forest Based.

Meanwhile, Fiji Mahogany Trusts has also started with technical and financial literacy training.