Staff on strike resume teaching at USP

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

October 24, 2024 11:40 am

The location where the USP strike usually takes place is empty today

Members of the Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff and the USP Staff Union, who have been on strike for the past four days, have resumed teaching.

FBC News visited the institution and received reliable information confirming this development.

We are currently seeking updates from the unions regarding the reasons for their return to the classrooms.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday directed Education Minister Aseri Radrodro to convene an immediate meeting of the USP Council to address the grievances raised by the staff.

We are also attempting to obtain comments from the Minister.

FBC News understands that further developments are expected later this afternoon at USP.

