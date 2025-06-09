$43,000 raised for Fiji’s biggest morning tea

A total of $43,000 was raised this morning as Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of vital fundraising and awareness for cancer patients and survivors across the country.

Hosted by the Motibhai Group at its office in Nadi, the event brought together supporters, health professionals, and advocates in a powerful show of unity and compassion.

Motibhai Group Manager Visual, Glenys Traill, said the event symbolizes far more than just a community gathering. It symbolized unity, compassion, and hope for everyone whose life has been affected by cancer.

Traill highlighted that cancer’s impact extends beyond hospitals and into the hearts of families and communities across Fiji and beyond.

“Cancer reaches deep into our families, friendships, and communities—not only in Fiji but around the world. And today, by being together, to raise awareness, to support those impacted, and to contribute to life-saving research and services.”

She added that the company’s ongoing partnership with the Fiji Cancer Society is part of its enduring commitment to giving back.

“As many of you know, cancer isn’t just fought in hospitals. It’s fought in homes, in hearts, and within the quiet strength of families and communities. It’s a battle marked by courage, resilience, and often silence.”

Also speaking at the event, Saukuru Seavula, Oncology Nurse Unit Manager at Aspen Medical in Lautoka, acknowledged the vital contributions of sponsors and partners that continue to support the Fiji Cancer Society’s work.

The 20th anniversary of the campaign stands not only as a celebration but as a powerful reminder of the importance of collective action in the fight against cancer.









