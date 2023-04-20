42 communities earmarked for relocation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The coalition government has identified another 42 communities that are due for relocation.

Speaking during the launch of the Standing Operating Procedures on planned relocation, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the government will ensure they have the support they need to rebuild their lives.

Kamikamica says climate change is a real issue that is now facing all small island developing states.

Article continues after advertisement

“Relocation is not a decision that we take lightly as it involves uprooting entire communities and disrupting their ways of lives. The People’s coalition government under the Prime Minister the Honorable Sitiveni Rabuka is committed to ensuring that those who are forced to move due to the impacts of climate change are treated with dignity and respect.”

Kamikamica says climate change is slowly claiming our homes and our land, including our traditional grounds.

While undertaking relocation, the government, through the various Ministries, will ensure that they identify suitable relocation sites and that their cultural, social, and economic needs are taken into account.