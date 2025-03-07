41 new borehole projects near completion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government is taking urgent steps to address water problems in rural communities.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says 41 new borehole sites have been identified, with completion expected by July this year.

Vosarogo says access to clean and reliable water is a priority, and the ministry is working to fast-track groundwater projects for other affected communities.

The Minister adds that these boreholes will be constructed by private companies who have been assessed to ensure that people have access to clean drinking water.

“We continue to attend to requests from red zone areas, where the water network doesn’t reach and rivers and streams are far.”

He adds that the government is also reviewing policies for sustainable water management for rural areas.

The Ministry has so far provided groundwater access to over 2,300 households nationwide.

