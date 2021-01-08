392 projects implemented by Japanese Government

A total of 392 projects worth over $ 57m has been implemented by the Japanese Government since 1990.

This is under the assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme.

Charge d’Affairs of Japan to Fiji, Hada Tsuguyoshi says majority of their projects involved working with municipal councils especially managing solid waste.

“This project is part of our continued commitment in assisting municipal councils for the promotion of environmentally sound waste management in their communities.”

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says JICA volunteers have been working with municipalities to promote the 3R programme in communities.

“The solid waste collection is everyone’s responsibility and needs everyone’s support. My plea to our communities is to use the available services including public bins in an appropriate manner to keep our towns clean.”

Municipal councils are now working on assessing the solid waste collection.