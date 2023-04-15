314 drivers caught speeding

More than 300 drivers were issued with traffic infringement notices after they were caught speeding by the Police.

According to Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu, speeding continues to top the number of traffic infringement bookings issued on a daily basis which is of great concern.

He says in the last 24 hours, 314 drivers were booked for speeding.

ACP Driu says despite the advisories and warnings issued, drivers continuously disregard road safety.

The Chief Operations Officer says attitudes need to change.

The road death toll stands at 24 compared to nine for the same period last year.