20 graduates ready for tourism career

More than 20 youths of Nadi will now have better prospects of securing a career in the Tourism industry after completing a two-week training on Massage Therapy.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says the training has allowed early school leavers, who may have previously felt excluded, to now graduate with a Level 3 certificate in Massage Therapy.

Saukuru says their qualification will open doors to employment opportunities in the booming tourism industry empowering youth to secure a brighter future for themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister further says he is confident that the skills and knowledge gained through this training program will not only benefit these individuals but also contribute to the growth and development of our nation.