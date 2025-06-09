27 prisoners end hunger strike

All 27 prisoners who were on hunger strike from Wednesday last week ceased this morning.

Fiji Corrections Service says the end of the week-long hunger strike was prompted by the two ring leaders who ate their breakfast first this morning, following which, the remaining six prisoners later followed their leaders.

It says the vanua, church, and family members are critical partners with FCS in the prisoner’s holistic rehabilitation journey, leading towards their social reintegration.

The FCS is committed to providing a safe, secure, and humane treatment of offenders.

