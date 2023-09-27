$250,000 refurbished Makoi health center opens

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has today opened a newly constructed waiting area and the newly refurbished Makoi Health Center.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, while commissioning at the event, says that this is part of the government’s intention to revive Fiji Health Services by prioritizing the maintenance of the 220 medical facilities around the country.

Dr. Lalabalavu says that the facility will improve health care delivery to a population of around 32,000 residing along the Nausori corridor, including a village, 22 settlements, 18 schools, and a commercial outlet situated along the area.

The project cost around $250,000 and was made possible through the government of New Zealand under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

MFAT first secretary Sarah Nisbet says that this collaboration project was born out of the COVID-19 support package for engaging Fiji’s health sector post-pandemic.

Nisbet says that the new improvements to the facility will also benefit healthcare professionals by encouraging them to continue doing their work diligently despite the disruptions over the past three months.