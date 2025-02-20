$250,000 cap on voluntary contributions

[File Photo - FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has set a new limit of $250,000 on additional and voluntary contributions per financial year.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the removal of the contribution cap in 2021 allowed members to boost their savings, but adjustments are now needed to maintain financial stability.

“We must ensure that our assets continue to match or exceed future benefit payments. With economic activities stabilizing, reintroducing the limit will help maintain long-term sustainability, liquidity, and fairness for members.”

He says the new cap aligns with the FNPF Act, which mandates that additional contributions must not exceed a set limit.

Vodonaivalu assures members that FNPF remains committed to responsible management of their retirement savings.

He says members can continue making voluntary contributions online via the MyFNPF App, Internet banking, or by visiting an FNPF office.

