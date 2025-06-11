22 local artists to perform at RESFEST

Resonance Entertainment is gearing up to launch its inaugural music festival, RESFEST 2025, promising an electrifying night celebrating Fiji’s vibrant local music scene.

RESFEST 2025, themed “Our Journey,” will showcase 22 local artists, including top acts like KUKI, InsideOut, Vegas 6, Marama, and Fo Sho, among others.

The festival aims to provide a platform for local musicians to share their talents and stories, uniting audiences through the power of music.

Managing Director Apakuki Nalawa expressed enthusiasm about the festival’s potential impact, stating that RESFEST is a significant step toward promoting local artists on both national and international stages.

“These are musicians that have been on the scene, but people don’t really know much about them because they have been applying their trade in the resorts in the tourism industry. So RESFEST, the goal behind it, is to give them a bit of exposure.”

Nalawa emphasized the festival’s family-friendly atmosphere and its commitment to delivering a high-quality music experience despite organizational challenges.

Tickets are available through TicketMax Fiji, with pricing tiers including General Admission at $35, VIP at $110, and Premium at $220.

For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be livestreamed on FBC’s Viti+ platform, ensuring wider access to the celebration of Fiji’s musical heritage.

The event will take place at the Vodafone Arena this Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM, with gates opening at 3:30 PM.

