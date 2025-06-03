21 cane farmers receive assistance under grant program

[Source: SugarCane Growers Fund/Facebook]

Over twenty farmers have received assistance under the New Farmers/Lease Premium Grant Program.

This program, which provides financial support for land acquisition and lease renewals, is part of the government’s broader commitment to ensure that secure land tenure does not hinder agricultural progress and productivity.

It supports both new entrants into the sugar industry and existing farmers seeking to expand their operations.

While handing over the grant to the recipients in Lautoka, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, said that these initiatives reflect the government’s holistic approach to revitalizing the sugar industry, ensuring farmers are equipped with the tools and resources they need to thrive.

He says the initiative is not just about supporting new farmers but also about securing land tenure for existing farmers, allowing them to expand their operations and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry.

For the 2024–2025 financial year, the government allocated one million dollars to this program, enabling a total of 64 farmers to benefit so far.

The initiative not only empowers new farmers but also provides critical support to established farmers who contribute to the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry.

