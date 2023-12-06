20 artisans graduate from business training

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Twenty artisans from the Fiji Arts Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, took part in the “Start and Improve Your Business” (SIYB) training in the Northern division earlier this week.

The training provided a platform for the participants to learn the importance of having a marketing plan and maintaining their business culture.

The SIYB training has also helped the participants improve their business skills, enabling them to make better and more informed business decisions as well as sustain their business operations in the long term.

Article continues after advertisement

A graduate, Maria Dulaki, has acknowledged the Ministry and Fiji Arts Council for bringing this opportunity to them.

The training was held at Daku Resort in Savusavu.