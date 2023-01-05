$2.7M new bridge for Nayarabale community

People of Nayarabale village in Cakaudrove and nearby communities now have a new bridge open to traffic.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially opened the bridge yesterday which cost $2.7 million to construct.

Rabuka acknowledged the work of the previous government in providing a new bridge for the community.

“From the various accounts given during the presentation, there have been a few lives lost of those who tried to cross the stream at the height of floods. We’re grateful therefore to the previous government and planners for the vision they had to build a bridge from the other side of the stream to this.”

The Prime Minister is currently on an official visit to the northern division.