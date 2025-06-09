$2.5b Nadawa Emerald Bay Project breaks ground

[Photo: FILE]

Work on the first phase of the Nadawa Emerald Bay project in Nasinu is underway.

This phase of the $2.5 billion housing project includes 184 residential lots aimed at providing housing for those currently living in squatter settlements.

Nasinu Town Council Chair Felix Magnus says this development aims not only to provide accommodation but will also be a source of employment for residents in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, hopefully between now and the next two to three years, we should see a vast improvement in terms of controlling the squatter settlements, and maybe eradicating the whole squatter settlements and moving them into proper housing, through employment of the people here.”

Around 4,000 youths have been trained to prepare for upcoming developments, with some already employed in housing projects in Nepani and surrounding areas.

Magnus says the project aligns with the National Development Plan by directly targeting unemployment, which he describes as a root cause of crime and social instability.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.