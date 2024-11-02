19 life-saving heart surgeries conducted

A team of overseas surgeons recently completed 19 life-saving heart surgeries on children from Fiji and the Pacific.

The mission was led by Dr. Roman Gebauer, an esteemed pediatric cardiac surgeon from the Czech Republic, and supported by the Healing Little Hearts UK team.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director Dr. Krupali Tappoo said the surgeries mark a milestone in improving pediatric cardiac care for children across the Pacific.

“These children are not just from Fiji, this time we had children from the Solomon Islands and Kiribati as well. So really let us take a moment to express our profound gratitude for their invaluable service.”

Dr Tappoo added it gives them a chance at life that would otherwise be out of reach.

She said the team also included surgeons from the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom, as well as nurses from Australia.