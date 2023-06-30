17 new COVID-19 cases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19.

In a release, the ministry says 11 cases were recorded in the Central Division and six cases in the Western Division.

The Health Ministry states it is escalating measures in hospitals, old people’s homes and facilities catering to disabled persons to implement COVID-safe measures for vulnerable people.

According to the ministry, members of the public must remain vigilant as there is expected to be some immune escape capability that makes the variant more transmissible.

The ministry says it also has indications of another outbreak of Flu-like illness.

The country is observing a “double peak trend” of Influenza-like illness case reports over the last several months since December.

The ministry says as observed from past year’s trends, Fiji’s annual influenza season runs from January to June.

Members of the public are advised to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings (masks) when going outside to minimize the spread of infection.

People living with chronic disease and children, especially babies need to be protected from the severe effects of influenza.