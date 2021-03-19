152 applications for First Home Grant

The Ministry of Housing has a further 152 applications for the First Home Grant Assistance Programme.

Speaking in the parliament, Minister for Housing, Premila Kumar said that the demand for the grant has been overwhelming.

The ministry will require over $3 million to service these applications.

“Mr Speaker Sir, these additional applicants have their loans already approved in excess of $20 million. Given the overall positive impact of this program on the Fijian economy, the Minister for Economy will be redirecting additional funds to support these applicants.”

Kumar says the funding for the First Home Grant Assistance Program for the current financial year has been exhausted.