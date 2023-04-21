15.8% of Fiji’s population are diabetic – Dr. McCaig

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr.Eddie McCaig

15.8 percent of Fiji’s population have diabetes.

This was revealed by Orthopedic Surgeon Dr.Eddie McCaig while speaking on the Do’s and Dont’s to help improve the health care service during the National Economic Summit and says that that 60 percent of patients currently admitted in hospitals have the disease.

Dr.McCaig says this is alarming as 40 percent of those who go and have an operation has diabetes.

He says the doctors are cutting limbs off and this does not include if you can say well we cut limbs off but we are not bringing into account the kidneys that are failing.

We have about 800 people who need dialysis a year. And if you work out the figures, you’ll say 250 by three, 750 by 52 and you blink in one year is 37,000, one person and you multiply by 800, and we talk about 32million.

Dr McCaig says NCDs is a main problem in Fiji and despite the effort by the Ministry, it’s still not enough to address the issue.