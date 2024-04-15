120 local pilots currently flying

Fiji Airways is continuing to chart its course to enhance its roster of local pilots, with plans underway to expand homegrown aviation professionals.

Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen says currently boasting a contingent of 120 local pilots, Fiji Airways aims to increase this number significantly in the foreseeable future.

Viljoen stresses that cultivating a stronger local pilot presence has long been a strategic priority for the airline, reflecting its dedication to fostering indigenous talent and nurturing a skilled workforce within Fiji’s aviation sector.

“We have about 120 local pilots and about 100 expatriates so we’ve grown the airline has grown by 30% so obviously will have some more expatriate pilots but over time we will be working to have more Fijian pilots.”

He adds that empowering our local talent has always been at the core of their vision.

Last year, an MOU signed between Fiji Airways and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service (TSLS) will pave the way for more Fijian to eventually join Fiji’s National Airline as pilots and aircraft engineers.

The MOU enables Fiji Airways to administer a TSLS sponsored Cadet Pilot scheme providing a pathway for young Fijians to apply for scholarships that develop candidates to the minimum entry requirement to join the airline.

Fiji Airways has also indicated that they need up to 200 qualified airline pilots over the next decade.