117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask

Failure to comply with health measures pertaining to the wearing of a mask in a public place continues to be a concern.

This continues to be reflected in the high number of Public Health Infringement Notices issued on a daily basis.

Between 9th and 10th of September, 171 PHINs were issued, of which 117 were for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

The Southern Division recorded the most number of notices issued for failure to wear a mask with 96 cases, 11 in the Central Division, six in the Western Division and four in the East.

Social gathering accounted for 18 bookings.

Eight PHINs were issued in the North and 10 in the Eastern Division.

Breach of curfew also recorded 18 bookings, 13 in the Southern Division and five in the West.

Ten PHINs were issued for failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle.

Two PSV drivers were fined for failing to comply with the 50% passenger capacity regulation while eight bookings were made for failure to comply with orders regarding the consumption of kava and liquor.

The Ministry of Health has advised that these measures will be in place for some time and Police will continue to enforce the law accordingly.