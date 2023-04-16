10,445 calls through the domestic violence helpline

The Domestic Violence Helpline has answered over 10,000 calls over the course of the last five years.

Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Minister Lynda Tabuya says the number of calls through the helpline has gradually increased over the years.

Tabuya says the majority of the calls were made in 2021, when most parts of the country were under lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She adds that between August and February this year, 858 calls were received through the helpline, including 38 percent from domestic violence survivors and 17 percent from bystanders.

Tabuya adds that 78 percent of the calls were from females and 22 percent were from men.

The Minister says between August 2021 and July last year, there were 2,726 calls, while 3612 calls were received in the same period a year before that.

She adds that between 2018 and 2020, 3249 calls were made by domestic violence survivors and bystanders.

Tabuya adds that the majority of the callers were female.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline, run by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, is funded by the government.