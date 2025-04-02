100 trees planted to honour Mother Earth Day

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change planted 100 trees in Suva this afternoon to honour International Mother Earth Day.

With this year’s theme being, “Our Power, Our Planet,” Minister Mosese Bulitavu highlights that the theme is not just a slogan, but a call to action, a reminder that each of us holds the strength to protect and nurture our shared home.

Bulitavu while leading staff and University students in planting indigenous trees such as Dakua, emphasizes the importance of each seed planted.

[Environment and Climate Change Minister, Mosese Bulitavu ]

In addition, he calls for continuous advocation to building upon wildlife and environmental education resources to prepare today’s youth with the knowledge to meet the challenges that will define their generation.

“Let us teach our children not just the science of the environment, but the spirit of it. Let us empower our communities with the knowledge and tools to make lasting change. And let us raise our voices—for pol-icy, for protection, for the planet.”

Bulitavu stresses that by planting more trees Fiji is geared towards protect-ing and preserving its environment for future generations, and honoring ancestors’ legacy in ensuring future generation inherit a thriving, resilient Fiji.

