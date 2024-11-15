Zuckerberg records 'romantic' cover of explicit rap hit

[Source: BBC]

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has recorded his own version of rap track Get Low alongside US star T-Pain, in tribute to his wife Priscilla Chan for their “dating anniversary”.

Zuckerberg sings with the help of Auto-Tune on an acoustic guitar reworking of the filthy floor-filler, which was originally a hit for Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz in 2003.

Zuckerberg, 40, perhaps ironically described the track as a “lyrical masterpiece”, and has released his rendition under the name Z-Pain.

Article continues after advertisement

Zuckerberg’s post included photographs of himself and T-Pain working on the song in a recording studio.

The singer-songwriter and producer, real name Faheem Najm, noted on his own social media how “Z-Pain has arrived”.

Zuckerberg leads the vocals on the uncensored take on the hip-hop tune, with his collaborator offering ad-libs, backing vocals and a verse.

The billionaire buisnessman’s version comes three months after Lil Jon gave a surprise performance of his song at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to mark Kamala Harris becoming the party’s presidential nominee.

Zuckerberg has a history of elaborote displays of affection for his other half.

In August, he unveiled a bizarre statue of Chan, apparently made of oxidised green copper and steel, by artist Daniel Arsham.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” he wrote at the time.