Winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards

[Source: Reuters]

The BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, were handed out at a ceremony in London on Saturday.

Below is a list of the winners

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Charli XCX, “Brat”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Charli XCX

SONG OF THE YEAR

– Charli XCX, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Ezra Collective

BEST NEW ARTIST

– The Last Dinner Party

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Chappell Roan

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Fontaines D.C.

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

– Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

– Sam Fender

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT

– Stormzy

DANCE ACT

– Charli XCX

POP ACT

– Jade

R&B ACT

– Raye

RISING STAR

– Myles Smith

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

– Charli XCX

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

– A.G. Cook

GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

– Sabrina Carpenter

