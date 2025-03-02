Winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards

[Source: Reuters]
The BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, were handed out at a ceremony in London on Saturday.
Below is a list of the winners
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
– Charli XCX, “Brat”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
– Charli XCX
SONG OF THE YEAR
– Charli XCX, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
GROUP OF THE YEAR
– Ezra Collective
BEST NEW ARTIST
– The Last Dinner Party
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
– Chappell Roan
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
– Fontaines D.C.
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
– Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
– Sam Fender
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT
– Stormzy
DANCE ACT
– Charli XCX
POP ACT
– Jade
R&B ACT
– Raye
RISING STAR
– Myles Smith
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
– Charli XCX
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
– A.G. Cook
GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
– Sabrina Carpenter
