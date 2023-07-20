[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth wish Shannen Doherty would have stayed on “Beverly Hills, 90210” longer.

Doherty left the hit series in 1994 after four seasons of playing Brenda Walsh. During an episode of their “90210MG” podcast, Spelling and Garth said if the show had taken a break to sort out direction for her character and some issues between cast members, it may have helped.

“I wish that Brenda would have stayed on the show, definitely, but I don’t know where they were gonna go with her character,” Garth said.

Spelling agreed, saying, “If I’m going to answer as a fan, which is how we go into the show right now, rewatching. Yes, I would have liked it worked out so Brenda could have stayed. Being in it and on the outside of what was going on at the time, there probably needed to be a break because there was just, the energy, you know, she wasn’t happy.”

Spelling added that a lot of people on set “weren’t happy” and that the atmosphere became toxic.

“I think it affected everyone and therefore the energy became toxic on set,” she said. “I’m not saying she made it toxic, just from everything going on. So it did need a break. But yes, if we had taken a breather, and everyone had calmed down and sorted out, it would have been really nice to have Brenda come back.”

Doherty did joined her former costars in 2019 for Fox’s series “BH90210,” in which the cast played fictionalized versions of themselves trying to make a “90210” revival.