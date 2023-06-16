Tom Hanks turned down role

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Tom Hanks has starred in some of the most iconic films of all time.

But he passed up the opportunity to star in a certain 1989 classic because of a personal matter, according to wife Rita Wilson.

“People probably don’t know this but Tom was offered ‘When Harry Met Sally,’” Wilson said on Tuesday’s episode of iHeartPodcasts’ “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.”

Wilson revealed that he ultimately turned down the opportunity, where he would’ve played Harry Burns alongside Meg Ryan’s Sally Albright in the rom-com, because “he was going through a divorce” at the time the film was being produced.

“And very happy to be not married,” Wilson said, adding with a laugh that Hanks “could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.’”

Actor Billy Crystal ended up playing Burns, a character struggling to come to terms with his marriage ending, in the film, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination at the 1990 ceremony.

Hanks was previously married to Samantha Lewes in 1978 and had two children, including actor Colin Hanks. Their marriage ended in 1987. Hanks later wed Wilson. They share two children and celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in May.

Wilson spilled this vintage Hollywood tea while speaking with Bozzi about her love for the late legendary director and screenwriter Nora Ephron, who wrote “When Harry Met Sally,” and how much she adored the script when she read it. Ephron died in 2012 at age 71.

Hanks and Ryan eventually had their moment on the silver screen together when they starred in the John Patrick Shanley-directed rom-com “Joe Versus the Volcano” in 1990.

Ever the lovable on-screen duo, Hanks and Ryan ruled the ’90s romantic comedy genre when they went on to star in the 1993 Ephron classic “Sleepless in Seattle,” which Wilson played a role in as well. They later reunited in Ephron’s 1998 internet-forward film “You’ve Got Mail.”