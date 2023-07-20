TikTok Awards Night prioritizes charity

Excitement is building towards the first-ever Grand Bula Tiktok Awards.

Organizer Farisha Prasad says the theme of the awards night is bringing the community together to tackle inequality among Fijians.

Prasad says they are also looking at women’s empowerment as the segment theme of the TikTok awards night, which will take place on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena.

“If there is a large amount of money, definitely I will be giving it to some charity.”

Prasad adds that the judging criteria for the awards are based on quality TikTok content, and that they hope to make a donation to charity with proceeds from the event.