The Grammys are here with Beyoncé leading all nominees at a show shaped by the LA wildfires

[ Source: AP ]

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday but with a dramatically different tone this year.

As Los Angeles continues to recover from fires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands, the Recording Academy has reformatted its award show to benefit to help wildfire victims.

Since the fires began, the Grammys and its affiliated MusiCares charity have distributed $2 million in emergency aid and pledged more than $4 million to help those in the music industry impacted by the wildfires.

The Grammys on Sunday will seek to add to those donations.