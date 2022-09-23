Stranger Things: Editor working from Kapiti home studio wins Emmy

Sound editor Ryan Cole is a dialogue editor on the smash-hit show. (Source: 1News)

Sound editing from a home studio on the Kapiti Coast has helped earn smash Netflix show Stranger Things an Emmy.

Sound editor Ryan Cole has been in the film and television industry for over a decade, and currently works as the dialogue editor on the series from his home studio just north of Wellington.

He’s just returned to New Zealand from the award ceremony in America with an Emmy for his work on episode seven of the show’s critically acclaimed fourth season.

Cole described winning the award as an honour.

“It’s pretty heavy, yeah, you wouldn’t want to drop it on your foot,” Cole said.

“It was a lot of work, so it was nice to come home with this, but it was honestly just an honour to be nominated,” he said.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most successful television series, with the show’s latest season currently sitting just behind Squid Game as the most viewed on the streaming platform.

Cole’s work on the mid-season finale helped the show win the Emmy.

“Well, Vecna’s voice in this season is quite powerful and amazing and Jamie Campbell Bower just does an incredible job of it,” Cole said.

It’s not Cole’s first Emmy – the show took home the same award for season three.

Season five of the show has been confirmed as the last for the series, and is expected to hit screens sometime in 2024.