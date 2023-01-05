Stephen Amell Returns as Green Arrow for The Flash's Final Season

[Source: CBR]

Stephen Amell will officially return as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in The Flash’s upcoming ninth and final season.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” said executive producer Eric Wallace. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.” Amell last appeared on the superhero drama series in the Season 6 episode “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three,” which aired in December 2019 on The CW.

Amell’s return announcement comes on the heels of news that David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy will also be reprising their respective Arrowverse roles for The Flash Season 9, Episode 9. While plot details are scarce, Wallace teased that the upcoming guest appearances resulted in “an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

While Arrowverse fans will naturally be excited to see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen working together for the first time since Crisis on Infinite Earths, Episode 9 will also offer Arrow fans a chance to see Green Arrow and John Diggle (Ramsey) back on screen together for the first time since Arrow’s series finale, “Fadeout.” Wallace previously hinted that Diggle would have an important role to play in the upcoming episode, with the character set to help “protect Central City alongside Team Flash one last time.”

Additional Arrowverse alums set to make guest shots on The Flash Season 9 include Javicia Leslie as both Batwoman and the Red Death and Nicole Maines as Supergirl’s Nia Nal/Dreamer. In the upcoming season, Barry Allen will attempt to reconnect with Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) while facing a threat to the entire world. The Scarlet Speedster and Team Flash will be forced to save Central City one last time as they are confronted with “a deadly group of Rogues” and a “deadly new adversary [who] rises to challenge Barry Allen’s heroic legacy.”

The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres on The CW on Feb. 8.