Star Danny Pintauro hospitalized after scooter accident

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“Who’s the Boss?” star Danny Pintauro is sharing that he underwent emergency surgery after he was injured in an accident while riding on a scooter.

Pintauro said that the accident happened on Thanksgiving night but his symptoms escalated the next day, according to a post on his Instagram page, where he shared photos and video clips of himself hooked up to IVs and breathing tubes in a hospital room.

He initially suspected that he’d broken his arm but when he began having significant chest, stomach and shoulder pains that caused him to have trouble breathing, his husband took him to the hospital.

It was then that they discovered he had developed an infection in his bloodstream due to a tear in his stomach.

“It was the worst moment of my life,” Pintauro wrote.

“It’s been the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”

He shared that he underwent emergency surgery overnight, which “went well” and has eased his pain. Pintauro also said that the nurses and doctors extubated him after the procedure.

“They always say this but it’s very true, if I had waited any longer, I could’ve died,” he wrote.

“My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong. My wonderful husband Wil drove me here and has been by my side for the whole thing.”

Pintauro went on to thank the doctors, nurses and the surgeon who performed his surgery, who he wrote have all “been wonderful.”

“This is my first major surgery, first emergency surgery EVER but I kept it together. It was absolutely terrifying,” he wrote.

Fortunately, Pintauro said, his arm wasn’t broken after all.

As a child, the actor played Jonathan Bower from 1984 – 1992 in the television sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” with Tony Danza, Judith Light and Alyssa Milano.

More recently, Pintauro appeared in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and the TV movie “A Country Christmas Harmony.”