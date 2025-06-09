South Korea cargo ship Namu to exit Strait of Hormuz after attack in Gulf

Source: Reuters

South Korea’s Oceans Ministry said on Wednesday the cargo vessel Namu, ​operated by HMM (011200.KS), opens new tab, would exit the Strait of Hormuz in ‌mid-July at the earliest once the damage sustained in an attack in May was repaired.

The bulk carrier’s hull was hit near the stern in the attack, ​which Seoul said on May 27 probably involved an Iranian anti-ship ​missile, summoning the Iranian ambassador to share the results of ⁠its investigation and lodge a protest.

Saeed Koozechi, Iran’s ambassador to South ​Korea, denied Tehran’s involvement, the Yonhap news agency reported, and South ​Korea later said it could not conclusively determine who was responsible or whether the attack was intentional.

There are currently two vessels stuck in the Strait of ​Hormuz, including Namu, with 35 crew members on board, Nam Jae-heon, ​vice oceans minister, told a press briefing on Wednesday. Nam added that 21 South ‌Korean-operated ⁠vessels had passed safely through the strait since Washington and Tehran signed a ceasefire two weeks ago.

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HMM is paying for the repairs, a ministry official said at the briefing.

A spokesperson at the company confirmed to ​Reuters it was ​covering the ⁠cost, adding it would lodge a claim with its insurance company.

When asked by Reuters whether South Korea ​would ask Iran or the U.S. to pay ​for the ⁠repairs, Nam said South Korea may consider a review later. He did not elaborate.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. and Israel ⁠launched ​their attacks on February 28, sending global ​oil prices sharply higher and raising concerns about the impact on the global economy.