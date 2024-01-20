Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus says she suffered ‘severe stroke’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The youngest child of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has shared that she suffered a “severe stroke.”

Cori Broadus, 24, posted on the Instastory portion of her verified Instagram account Thursday about her health crisis.

Another photo showed Broadus wrapped up and wearing a mask with the caption, “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

She is the only daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, and the chief executive officer of the beauty company Choc Factory.

The younger Broadus has been outspoken about being diagnosed with lupus when she was six years old.

Cori Broadus said she was talking a new, holistic approach regarding her illness in an interview with People last year.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells leading to pain, fever, rashes, organ damage and other symptoms.