Six Flags Magic Mountain plans to demolish two kids rides

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Six Flags Magic Mountain in California is planning to demolish two decades-old kids rides, according to permits recently filed with Los Angeles County.

The permits, filed on Monday, refer to the demolition of a “steel kids roller coaster” and the demolition of a “steel swing ride.” The descriptions likely refer to the park’s Magic Flyer and Tweety’s Escape attractions, respectively.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain has been creating family memories for more than five decades,” a park spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. “We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, but this change is part of a much larger plan to enhance the guest experience for families. We look forward to sharing the exciting details soon.”

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Tweety’s Escape, in Valencia, California

According to local outlet KTLA, the Magic Flyer’s history dates back 70 years, where it was originally located at Beverly Park, an L.A. amusement park that operated from 1943 to 1974. The ride, using a different name at the time, relocated to Magic Mountain in 1970.

The park’s website describes the ride as a “beginner thrill ride for kids and enjoy gentle hills and pint-sized thrills on this junior-sized open-air roller coaster.” The ride, located within Magic Mountain’s Whistlestop Park, and takes guests who reach a max height of 54 inches up a 10 foot hill before dipping into a loop that takes riders back towards the station.

Meanwhile, Tweety’s Escape is a ride themed after the iconic Looney Tunes character and first opened 40 years ago in 1985, per KTLA.

“Just like Tweety, you can jump into a kid-sized birdcage and swing away, just in case that clever cat Sylvester chases you,” the ride’s page on the park website reads. “On this swinging, circling fun ride for kids, every rider gets their very own giant birdcage to climb inside. Each cage lifts off the ground and sways in a circle around a centerpiece with murals of Granny, Tweety and Sylvester. Safe in their own personal bird cages, your little birdies will keep spinning until the coast is clear.”

Six Flags has yet to make an official announcement regarding the permits or ride closures.

The news comes a month after the amusement park company confirmed it has plans to close or sell its properties in the future.

After the controversial closure of its popular Six Flags America park just outside Washington, D.C. last month, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation officials announced that the chain is currently looking at “underperforming” parks in its portfolio to potentially sell or close.

“As we roll into ’26 and see how parks perform, there may be a need to pivot and a park that we consider core right now — if we’re not seeing the returns on that — we need to remain nimble and shift our thinking that a core park today could become a non-core park going forward,” Brian Witherow, executive VP and CFO of the chain, said during a third-quarter results conference call reviewed by Entertainment Weekly. “I think we have a really good idea of which parks fit into which bucket, where we stand today, and we’ll continue to refine our thinking as we see the business evolve.”

In addition to Six Flags America closing in Maryland, the company’s California’s Great America park in Santa Clara, Calif., is set to shutter by 2028.

