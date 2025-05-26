Singer Demi Lovato ties the knot in high fashion

Demi Lovato. [Source: Reuters]

Demi Lovato has married Jordan Lutes in a romantic ceremony in California.

The 32-year-old pop star tied the knot with her partner on Sunday and walked down the aisle in a custom gown by Vivienne Westwood before changing into a second dress for the glitzy reception.

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” the singer told Vogue magazine.

“I love everything about the dress,” she added.

After wearing the silk off-the shoulder dress for her walk down the aisle, Demi changed into another gown – an ivory silk satin column piece covered in pearls for the reception.

The couple’s wedding followed an intimate rehearsal dinner on Saturday night for their closest friends and family.

The big day comes after Lovato expressed her excitement about the wedding in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post dedicated to Jordan.

“Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that,” she wrote.

“I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together … Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!”

The couple are believed to have been dating since 2022 and they have been engaged since 2023 when Jordan popped the question in Los Angeles shortly before Christmas.

Demi previously told PEOPLE: “You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him. It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring.

“It’s very easy to stay centred with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing.”

