Siblings honour Lia Osborne’s legacy through new project

Siblings Billy Timoci Beddoes (aka) Billy T and Nicky Beddoes are reviving the music of their late mother, Lia Osborne, in a project focused on keeping her legacy alive for longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

The project involves creating new renditions of her original songs, staying true to the core sound while giving the music a modern feel.

Working with their mother’s old recordings has stirred deep emotions, but hearing her voice and seeing past performances has also brought the project to life.

Beyond the music, the project reflects their upbringing, remembering their mother as strict yet loving, driven, outspoken, and a lasting influence on who they are today.

Nicky Beddoes says singing her songs is a dream come true for her and living up to her legacy is a big challenge for both of them.

“To me, I feel like they think I should live up to that exact standard, but I can say from my chest I’m not as good as my mum. If she were alive today, she would probably tell us to make a name for ourselves and not rely on her name and stuff like that. I mean, that’s our mother, and her name will pop out now and then.”

The siblings say the first song to be released is one of their personal favorites, with plans for a listening event where fans can hear both the original tracks and the new versions.

