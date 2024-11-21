Selena Gomez safest relationship yet

[Source: ENews]

Selena Gomez, who began dating Benny Blanco last summer, shared the sweet reason why she has chosen to be so public with her relationship and how it helps maintain her privacy.

The Only Murders in the Building star—who began dating the music producer in 2023—recently shared why she has chosen to be so much more public with her current relationship than she has in the past.

And while the 32-year-old is happy to gush about her boyfriend online, she also noted that letting the world in a little helps keep curious minds at bay.

Article continues after advertisement

But the Rare Beauty founder also emphasized that social media only captures a fraction of her and Benny’s life together, noting, “There’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine.”

Although Selena is keen on keeping many aspects of their personal lives private, Benny recently gave a peek into the special moments he shares with the Disney Channel alum.

And the 36-year-old—who has worked with artists like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna and Britney Spears—is still treating every day with Selena like a gift.

Needless to say, he summed up his romance with Selena by adding, “She’s very good at gifting.”