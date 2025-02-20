Salman Khan shoots for Hollywood thriller cameo in Saudi Arabia

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Salman Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia, filming a cameo for a big-budget Hollywood thriller.

The shoot, which started on February 17, is at AlUla Studios, a state-of-the-art production facility recently launched in the country.

A video of the actor on set has surfaced on social media, showing him dressed in a cream suit in what appears to be a restaurant setting. The scene hints at an action-packed sequence.

Article continues after advertisement

Also expected to feature in the project is actor Sanjay Dutt, though he was not spotted in the viral footage. The filming is expected to wrap up by February 19.

While the film’s details remain undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements, sources confirm that it is an American thriller featuring pivotal sequences with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

A report by Mid-Day, earlier, quoted a source saying, “Salman and Sanjay have a massive following in Bollywood and the Middle East.

Their appearances are strategically designed to create a global impact.” The shoot spans three days, with Salman Khan’s team having arrived in Riyadh on Sunday morning.

AlUla, known for its breathtaking desert landscapes and ancient architecture, is gaining traction as a sought-after destination for international film productions.

Previously, Hollywood projects like Gerard Butler’s spy thriller Kandahar (2023) were shot in the region. The growing interest in AlUla aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision to position itself as a global entertainment hub.

Following his Hollywood cameo, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next Bollywood film, Sikandar.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-packed movie is set for an Eid release.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, and its initial posters have already generated significant excitement among fans.