Rosanna Pansino smokes dad's ashes

Papa Pizza had a highly controversial request after his passing.

Nearly five years after Rosanna Pansino shared that her dad had died following a six-year battle with leukemia, she reflected on his death and fulfilled his final wish.

The Nerdy Nummies host revealed that the marijuana plants had recently been harvested and she had a friend roll up the weed. Holding a baby blue case adorned with a bow, she showed off the pink joints.

Rosanna also highlighted the realities of losing a parent.

Following their conversation, the 39-year-old pulled out the joints to finally fulfill her dad’s wish. After taking a pull, she admitted, “I honestly can’t believe I’m doing this.”

The episode also allowed her to share more about Papa Pizza, who became a beloved addition to her YouTube channel.

In 2020, Rosanna shared the news of his passing on her YouTube and noted that although he was initially given one year to live, a new cancer treatment gave him more time.