Roblox promises age checks as Australia's under-16 social media ban looms

source: ABC / Website

Popular gaming platform Roblox says it will launch its age verification system in three countries, including Australia, in the same month the federal government’s social media ban for under 16s comes in to force.

The new system means users who want to privately message other players will need to verify their age.

Roblox also announced it would implement age-based chats so kids, teens and adults would only be able to message people around their own age.

Age checks would start being enforced in Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands in the first week of December, before launching worldwide in early January.

Australia’s ban on under-16s accessing popular social media platforms comes into force from December 10, but so far Roblox has not been added to the federal government’s list.

The moves come as the popular gaming platform continues to face criticism and lawsuits over child safety and a growing number of states and countries are implementing age verification laws.

