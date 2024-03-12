Entertainment

Reesa Teesa let the world in on her heartbreak

March 12, 2024 3:11 pm

[Source: KTVZ]

When Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson shared on TikTok the story of what she says was a marriage gone horribly wrong, she hoped to help others who might be ignoring red flags in their relationships.

Revisiting her pain and revealing a tale that might make others question her judgment, Johnson said, would be worth it if it helped at least one person.

Her eight-hour saga of heartache, shared in more than 50 compelling, five to 10-minute TikTok increments, ended up capturing the fascination of millions.

Article continues after advertisement

So, has it been worth it?

“It has,” Johnson told CNN in an interview this week. “I’ve had a lot of messages from people who were telling me ‘You know, I went through something very similar.

Your story has helped me make decisions in my own relationship.’ So, I definitely would say the overwhelming support has definitely made this worth it.”

Titled “Who TF Did I Marry,”Johnson in her series of posts recounted what she says was her discovery that her former husband was not the man she thought he was.

As she tells it, the former couple met on a dating app shortly before the pandemic, moved in together to quarantine, married in 2021 and split six months later.

Johnson identified her ex only as “Legion,” but he has gone public under his real name, Jerome McCoy, and has refuted her story in interviews with both TMZ and Simply Wavy on YouTube.

McCoy, when reached by CNN over the phone, claimed Johnson was is a woman scorned who was unfaithful in their relationship and is seeking to reap fame and fortune from their brief marriage.

“I left her because she cheated. It was a simple divorce. It was nothing special about it,” he told CNN.

McCoy also claimed to have recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Johnson in Philadelphia. When asked why he would file suit in Pennsylvania given that Johnson lives in Georgia, he explained his attorneys are in Philadelphia and that the suit had been filed Monday in Clayton County, Georgia.

CNN was unable to locate a lawsuit filed by him against Johnson in Clayton County court records.

Johnson refutes McCoy’s claims of her being unfaithful during their marriage and maintains her story is true.

The former couple filed for a marriage license in December 2020, married in January 2021 and were divorced in August 2021, according to public records obtained by CNN.

‘I had no idea it was going to turn into what it turned into’ Johnson described the way she shared her story as part purge, part confessional.

When asked why she chose TikTok as the platform to post her relationship diary, Johnson told CNN it was what she had available.

“I was already on TikTok,” she explained. “I had previously been on Facebook, but I wasn’t using Instagram that much and I don’t have a YouTube page.”

The popularity of her posts has surprised her.

“I had no idea it was going to turn into what it turned into. I really thought a lot of things were working against me,” she said.

“Number one, I didn’t have any filter or lights or any, you know, special equipment. Number two is they were 10-minute videos.”

Johnson’s vulnerability, along with the highly relatable experience of love gone wrong seem to resonate with viewers all the more.

Since she started posting her story last month, Johnson has been caught up in a whirlwind of media appearances, signed with talent agency CAA and even captured the attention of some celebrities, like “Ghosts” star Danielle Pinnock publicly advocating on social media to play Johnson in a movie or TV series.

One of the people who says she had a front row seat to Johnson’s former relationship told CNN she is proud of Johnson for going public.

Amber Steele is a Georgia-based relator who says she worked with Johnson and her then husband to try and find a home for them to buy.

In her series, Johnson credits Steele with helping to wake her up to potential red flags.

Steele told CNN that Johnson told the truth as it applied to her interactions with the couple and said, “It just felt off with him (McCoy) straight out of the gate.”

“They were looking at expensive houses, so, you know, you try to make the deal work as a real estate agent. And so we looked at that first house and – Tareasa and I have laughed about this now – where the alarm was just blaring and we had a hard time getting in touch with the owner to get it turned off,” said Steele, who added she remembers showing the couple four or five homes to potentially buy.

“We had to look at that first home with the alarm system going crazy. And I thought we should have known then. That was our omen.”

McCoy told CNN he recalled meeting Steele briefly but not touring homes with her.

Steele isn’t on TikTok, but said Johnson called her two weeks ago to let her know the story had become quite popular. The agent gave Johnson permission to share her name and image with her followers.

The real estate agent has since watched the series and said Johnson was successful in her goal of imparting, “If something don’t feel right, don’t ignore it. Check it out.”

“I think people just kind of got wrapped up in it and the drama of it,” Steele said. “I’m happy for her and I’m proud of her for the way that she put it together and put it out there.”

Radrodro expresses gratitude

Ministry to review income brackets

Koroilavesau urges government to prioritize democracy

Fiji embraces e-commerce strategy to drive growth

Schools embrace 'Adopt a Ship' Program

Training community fire wardens critical

Climate activists call for change

Fiji supports fight against chemical weapons

Minister outlines plans for health infrastructure upgrades

Ministry considers reforms for enhanced social assistance

SCGC renews micro bundled insurance

Reesa Teesa let the world in on her heartbreak

Fifty hurt as NZ-bound flight hit by 'technical' issue

Winners, stars tout peace over politics at this year’s Academy Awards

Vatican envoy called in over Pope 'white flag' remarks

Al Pacino’s brief best picture Oscar presentation was not a flub

Trump will not give a penny to Ukraine - Hungary PM Orban

Playing Drua on home soil is daunting: Rova

Bulai confirms spot for Oceania Championships

Oscar winners mix, dine on In-N-Out and dance the night away

Pratap hopes for positive support

Four countries to face more stringent testing ahead of Olympics says AIU

Magical Monfils beats Norrie to advance at Indian Wells

Russian lawmakers seek to nullify Soviet transfer of Crimea to Ukraine

Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture

At least 50 hurt as LATAM's Boeing 787 to Auckland 'just dropped' mid-flight

India to enforce migrant law that excludes Muslims

After Oscars party, Hollywood faces a strike-slimmed movie slate

United States faces 'increasingly fragile world order,' spy chiefs say

Ostrich hugs on offer at Belgian animal rescue farm

Biden's $7.3 trillion budget is campaign pitch for spending, tax goals

David Nicholls' debut Starter for Ten becomes stage musical

Israel tries to confirm Hamas military No.2 killed in Gaza

Ratuva aims for more game time

Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-2 as Palmer stars again

Hill to take on Victoria's best

Fiji's fight against HIV escalates

Biden's challenge: retaining black voter support in Georgia

Ministry aims to develop sporting facilities

Fiji's investment pipeline reaches $3b

Alcaraz, Swiatek advance at Indian Wells

Damage from fire incidents exceeds $2 million

iTaukei Development Fund starts receiving applications

Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system

Government to open more technical colleges

Muslims to begin Ramadan observance from tomorrow

Gavoka adamant about reintroducing mark scaling

Ministry hopes to expand spat-catching

French Navy vessel conducts fisheries inspections

Ryan Gosling rocks the Oscars stage

China touts openness while tightening control

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks up enough laughs to justify hibernation

US military ship heading to Gaza to build port

82 lives lost to HIV last year

Ravouvou, Tuwai part of Kolinisau's first briefing

DPM urges MPs to unite against division

Heavy rain and flash flooding expected

TLTB generates $2million so far for Wealth Fund

Prime Minister congratulates Drua

Ministry plans financial literacy boost for rural Fijians

Super boxing program in May

Hong Kong plumber's Olympic breakdancing dream goes down the toilet

Lakers get historic night from Anthony Davis, sink Wolves

Academy Award winners 2024: See who took home the Oscar

Man bailed after Buckingham Palace gate crash

Court grants bail to former SoE

Tourism sector prepares for sustainable growth

LTA implements comprehensive measures following allegations

McDonald's Fiji expands its back-end operations

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump at the Oscars: "Isn't it past your jail time?"

Ukraine hits back at Pope's 'white flag' comment

"Oppenheimer" wins the Oscar for best picture, sweeping the major awards tonight

Emma Stone wins best actress Academy Award for her role in "Poor Things"

"Oppenheimer" picks up 4th Oscar for best original score

Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar

First official picture of Kate since surgery released

John Cena gives out costume design Oscar in his birthday suit

"American Fiction" wins Academy Award for best adapted screenplay

Real-life partners take home best original screenplay Oscar for film about the trial of a marriage

"The Boy and the Heron" wins Academy Award for best animated feature film

US evacuates embassy staff amid gang violence

Lomani strives for excellence

Oscar for best animated short film goes to "War is Over!"

Tailevu-Naitasiri resets for round five

Tabuya's future uncertain as Rabuka weighs options

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Oscar for best actress in a supporting role

Seruiratu demands clarity on Ocean of Peace

Djokovic says the 'great feeling still there' in Indian Wells

Ro Filipe orders probe into shipping incident

Ramy, Mark and Billie are wearing matching pins to Oscars

Big third quarter sets up Pacers' rally past Magic

Women and youth seen as keys to bridging skills gap

"Oppenheimer" leads Oscars contenders with 13 nominations

Kiran urges enhanced support for women after childbirth

Libyan leaders agree to form new unified government

Transition of waste pickers into formal jobs

Government urged to respect employment guidelines

Madonna is revealing more about her near-death health scare

Vanessa Hudgens debuts baby bump on Oscars red carpet

Israel's President Isaac Herzog faces Gaza protest at Dutch Holocaust museum

Consultation underway to review Duavata partnership

Fiji to host Olympic build-up relay race

C27-J Aircraft to enhance Fiji’s air surveillance

Margaret Qualley to play Amanda Knox in Hulu limited series

Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites

A giddy Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas win Oscar for their song in "Barbie"

Hollywood heads to the Oscars with 'Oppenheimer' the odds-on favorite

Indonesia floods, landslide kill 19, with seven missing

"Godzilla: Minus One" team steps onto the red carpet in clawed heels

Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, issues first message since undergoing surgery

Central African bloc lifts Gabon sanctions

Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag

US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti

Association calls for mandatory drug testing

Drug raid continues, suspects arrested

Critical issues surface as NDP consultations near conclusion

Drua prepares for Chiefs clash

Chiefs urged to make sound decisions

Fuli stays on: Mazey

Investment and reforms need to be prioritized

Wrong mind-set caused the loss: Khan

FNU dental team raises awareness about oral health

Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller

Tottenham Hotspur thump Aston Villa

Former SoE to be produced in court

Urgent refurbishment needed at CWM Operation Theatre

Own goal hands Brighton win over struggling Forest

Ings rescues West Ham with late equaliser in 2-2 draw with Burnley

Beqa students receive life jackets

7 unforgettable Oscars speeches in recent history

Venezuela arrests close ally of opposition leader Machado

They really went after that game: Byrne

Tailevu-Naitasiri disappoints Suva FC

Delay in Ministries responses an issue

Cowboys entertain in dominant win over Dolphins

Struggling Spurs stun Warriors

Mainstreaming MSMEs in the economy is vital: Ali

Manassero holds slender lead in Jonsson Workwear Open

22-year-old dies in road accident

More women participate in apprenticeship scheme

Heavy gunfire near Haiti's National Palace in Port-au-Prince

Steve Lawrence dead at 88

‘Damsel’ pits Millie Bobby Brown against a dragon

Irish government 'walloped' by referendum defeats

Student drowns in Ba

Byrne commends young players for stepping up

Man arrested for alleged mobile money transfer fraud

Goundar Shipping’s LP 3 towed to Suva

Consistency in training for Weightlifting Fiji

India reign at home again, England grapple with 'Bazball' doubts

Ministry advances MSME development initiatives

Mercedes would do handstands to have Verstappen says Wolff

Five police officers face assault charges

Revisit the Tom Hanks Oscars speech; Spielberg called ‘incredible’

Hungary's PM Orban supports Trump after Florida meeting

Blood and Honey’ wins worst picture at Razzies

Double-header moved to Fiji FA grounds

Pope says Ukraine should have 'courage of the white flag' of negotiations

National Development Plan consultations near completion

Derenalagi credits 23-non players for win

Illegal taxi services an issue

Khan unhappy with some decisions made by referee

Fernandes, Rashford penalties give Man Utd 2-0 win over Everton

Heavy rain alert for parts of country

Woodrow late show salvages draw for Luton at Palace

AFD bolsters Fiji partnership for sustainability

Defenders earn Wolves 2-1 win over Fulham

Bournemouth fight back to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United

Late Havertz header puts Arsenal top with 2-1 Brentford win

Italy fight back for famous victory over Scotland in Rome

Late Smith drop goal ends Irish Grand Slam hopes

Champs drown in Drua waters

Chiefs fall to first loss of season in Brisbane

Sloan hat-trick helps Dragons kick-off season in style

Stars injured as Eels down Dogs at home

Hurricanes impressive in win as Blues scramble in Wellington

A 93-year-old Greek grandmother's scarves travel to children in need

Argentina inflation seen cooling as Milei austerity tempers food prices

Brumbies fight hard for Force victory

Addressing growing oral health concerns is vital: Dr Turagaluvu

Silktails go down in first round

Police investigates alleged arson cases

Labasa reigns at home

Lautoka defeats Macuata in Skipper Cup thriller

Shop closed for failing food hygiene inspection

Claudius reigns at Marist Inter-house

Fiji aims to reduce wheat dependence

India all out for 477 in reply to England's 218

India begins deporting first group of Myanmar refugees

Ballgowns and pantsuits: what to expect for Oscars red carpet fashion

Realistic digital Marilyn Monroe to make debut at tech conference

Biden predicts "come to Jesus" meeting with Netanyahu over Gaza aid

Silktails primed for game day after intense preseason

Fiji vows to address gender inequality challenges

Mataele out

President briefed on proposed framework

Minister acknowledges women's contribution

Singh confident ahead of Nasinu showdown

Waste collection a main source of income for individuals

Suva continues winning streak