Rapper Saafir dead at 54

[Source: ENews]

Saafir—an Oakland-based rapper known for his appearance in the 1993 film Menace II Society and albums like 1994’s Boxcar Sessions—died on Nov. 19, according to a statement from his longtime friend Xzibit. He was 54.

Saafir—born Reggie Gibson—passed away around 8:45 in the morning while surrounded by friends and family, per the “X” rapper.

And the Pimp My Ride alum expressed empathy for the hurt Saafir’s family must be feeling, saying, “Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family needs to be supported during this time.

Saafir started making waves in the early 1990s for his work with the hip-hop crews Hobo Junction and Digital Underground, which he joined alongside his former roommate, the late Tupac Shakur.

But his career really took off in 1993 when he scored a role in the cult classic film Menace II Society, which also starred Jada Pinket Smith and Samuel L. Jackson. The following year, he earned a major record deal with the late Quincy Jones and achieved critical acclaim with his debut album, Boxcar Sessions.

Saafir went on to drop a handful of follow-up records before largely stepping away from the public eye due to ongoing health complications, including a cancerous tumor in his spinal cord that required multiple surgeries and left him unable to walk.

Saafir is survived by his son, the rapper known as Lil Saafir, and his brother, the MC known as Chop Black.