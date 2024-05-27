Radio 1's Big Weekend: Coldplay provide rousing festival finale

[Source: BBC]

A set full of flashing lights, fireworks and confetti by Coldplay closed this year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend.

The headline act went through classic hits such as Viva La Vida, Yellow and A Sky Full of Stars to entertain the crowd at Stockwood Park, Luton.

Other acts on the Main Stage throughout the day included Sabrina Carpenter, Vampire Weekend and Olly Alexander.

The New Music Stage also saw performances from beabadoobee, Olivia Dean, Teddy Swims and CMAT.

The day saw changeable weather with Sabrina Carpenter’s set starting in pouring rain but eventually bringing sunshine to adoring fans.

There was even a surprise by Coldplay, bringing out a “new song” called Orange after Chris Martin said he read in the papers that some people in Luton were worried about singing Yellow.

AJ Tracey was the first artist on the Main Stage and told Newsbeat he was delighted to have the opportunity to perform.

“I haven’t dropped an album cover for almost four years… and they still want me to come.”

“It’s one of the biggest festivals and I’ve always enjoyed myself,” he says.

Vampire Weekend came on stage wearing Luton Town shirts, to big cheers from the crowd.

They promised familiar favourites when speaking to Newsbeat before their set, and they delivered, bringing fans a decade of their indie hits.

Drum and bass duo Chase & Status thrilled on Friday with surprise acts such as ArrDee, Stefflon Don and Clementine Douglas.

They followed Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Rudimental and Nathan Dawe who also performed on the Main Stage.

Saturday saw Raye deliver a powerful, and at times emotional, performance.

“When you’ve waited so long, for opportunities like this, I will be kicking myself if I didn’t give it everything,” she said.

Charli XCX entertained fans in the sweaty New Music Tent, bringing a club night vibe.

She admitted being “very scared” before going on stage, because she hadn’t done a “real proper show for a long time”.

You can catch highlights of Radio 1’s Big Weekend on BBC iPlayer.